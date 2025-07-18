Remembering the Malayali comrades of Madiba

Billy Nair and Paul Joseph. They may sound like ordinary Malayali names, but their tales are extraordinary. These two South African nationals with Kerala links had fought against Apartheid alongside Nelson Mandela. A recent book has shed light on their roots in Kundalassery and Vazhakulam — two villages far away from each other.

Billy, son of Krishnan Nair from Kundalassery in Palakkad, and Paul, son of Annamma from Vazhakulam in Idukki, were two Malayalis among the 21 Indian anti-Apartheid activists accused in the infamous Treason Trial of 1956. Krishnan and Annamma were migrant workers who had settled there.

Their sons were part of the uprising against racial discrimination that prevailed in South Africa. Billy spent 20 years in the notorious Robben Island Prison, just two cells away from Mandela’s. Paul, meanwhile, was in and out of jail for several years.