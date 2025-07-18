Study sheds light on formation of stars, galaxies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Massive protostars in our galaxy, that would later evolve to have mass of over 8-10 times that of the Sun, have remained an enigma for astrophysicists for decades.

For the first time in the world, a team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, in association with international scientists, have detected and measured magnetism near an infant massive star.

The finding opens an exciting window into the understanding of how massive stars form, which later go on to shape entire galaxies. A protostar is the earliest known stage of a star that is beginning to form. The study was carried out on protostar IRAS 18162-2048, located 4,500 light years away using the National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s Karl G Jansky Very Large Array in the US.

‘The Astrophysical Journal Letters’ brought out by the American Astronomical Society has published the study in detail. The researchers detected radio emission, with a special property known as circular polarisation near IRAS 18162-2048. The emission offers the first direct clue to the strength of magnetic fields in the immediate surroundings of a forming massive star.

While strong magnetic fields have been observed earlier in low-mass protostars that go on to form stars like the Sun, measuring such fields around massive protostars has been a tough task until now. The new data allowed researchers to infer the magnetic field near the protostar to be about 20-35 Gauss, roughly 100 times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field.