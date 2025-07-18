Why we still need Superman in a world overrun with anti-heroes

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Superman!

This iconic line has once again become commonplace with the release of James Gunn’s Superman last week. Especially among us folks who grew up in the ’90s.

The many who invariably, at some point, tied towels or blankets around our necks to mimic a cape and ‘soar’ — in our homes, classrooms, and playgrounds.

The film had, no doubt, banked on this sentimentality of ours to find success, and we see that. But it’s not only nostalgia, is it?

It’s also this idea that the plain, uncluttered goodness that Superman seemingly embodies still has a place in this near-cynical world of ours overrun with antiheroes.

There’s something deeply empowering about that idea. To know that there’s someone who doesn’t brood in the shadows or second-guess his powers. Like Superman, who simply steps forward. Earnest and unapologetically moral.

A misfit, perhaps, by today’s standards. Overly idealistic, even. Yet, in doing that, Superman feels more radical than any recent superhero.

And we yearn for that, don’t we?