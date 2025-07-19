Boat services fly flag for SWTD’s backwater tourism endeavour

ALAPPUZHA: The state water transport department’s ‘Vega’ and ‘See Kuttanad’ tourist boat services have been crafting a success story, delighting both domestic and international travellers with affordable, scenic cruises along Alappuzha’s backwaters.

Launched to offer a budget-friendly yet unforgettable visual treat of rural Kerala, the vessels have rapidly become favourites of tourists. They wind through the famed Punnamada backwaters, the tranquil expanses of Vembanad Lake, and the lush paddy fields of Kuttanad, all while serving authentic Alappuzha delicacies like karimeen, kappa, and kakka erachi on board.

In 55 months of its operations, Vega has carried nearly 1.15 lakh tourists and helped SWTD to a revenue of Rs 5 crore, while the double-decker See Kuttanad has earned Rs 1.55 crore and handled 40,000 tourists in 24 months — in a major boost to the tourism sector in Alappuzha.

The 120-seater Vega, the star cruiser of the SWTD, was commissioned on December 24, 2020. Built at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore, the vessel achieved its projected seven-year cost recovery period in under four years, a milestone that highlights both its popularity and operational success.

“The response has been phenomenal. We’ve crossed break-even well ahead of schedule, which proves that quality services at affordable rates will always have takers,” said SWTD director Shaji V Nair.

Following Vega’s success, the 90-seater See Kuttanad service was introduced on November 1, 2022. Within just two years, it has edged closer to recovering its Rs 1.90 crore production cost. “The growing interest in our services has encouraged us to plan more tourist-centric initiatives. One of the upcoming projects, Kuttanad Safari, the brainchild of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, is progressing rapidly and is expected to set a new benchmark,” Shaji added.

Both Vega and See Kuttanad sail daily from the Alappuzha boat jetty at 11am and 11:30am, respectively. The voyage includes stops at the picturesque Pathiramanal Island, and views of the SAI rowing facility, Chithira-Marthandam Kayal, Kamalante Moola, and Mangalassery before returning by late afternoon.

Tourists are treated to light refreshments and a sumptuous traditional Kerala lunch arranged by Kudumbashree. At a time when houseboats are offering relatively pricey day cruises, the department’s low-budget rides are proving a hit with travellers.