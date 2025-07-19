Boat travel goes digital: Online booking and GPS tracking soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a boat trip on the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) services is about to become much easier. The department is preparing for a major digital upgrade that will allow passengers to plan trips, book seats, and make payments online – just like on KSRTC buses.

As part of the plan, SWTD will adopt a customised mobile ticketing app and introduce Android-based Electronic Ticket Vending Machines (ETVMs) that support GPS tracking. These upgrades aim to make travel simpler, especially for those unfamiliar with the region’s geography.

Unlike KSRTC, SWTD faces difficulty in setting up information counters in the remote locations. In Kuttanad region alone there are 450 boat jetties and SWTD is the lone operator.

“The new system will help passengers get info about available trips, timings, and fares from any jetty. We are even planning to include location maps to help people reach the jetties,” said Shaji V Nair, Director, State Water Transport Department.

Currently, SWTD operates 100 boats and runs around 750 trips daily across Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

The digital facilities are expected to boost the demand as SWTD plans more budget tourism services.

In the first phase, tourists will be able to select seats in advance. Passenger boats will get this feature in later phases, after necessary system updates.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar is leading the department’s digital transformation, responding to long-standing demands for boat tracking and digital ticketing.

The facilities would cater to 150 lakh commuters who use the boat services annually, along with the growing number of tourists exploring the backwaters.

The government would be spending close to Rs 2.7 crore for developing the mobile application and for purchasing ETVMs. SWTD has already received approval for integrating a payment gateway with its treasury accounts.

Once implemented, the system will generate valuable data, helping the department to plan better routes, cut down operational costs, and identify areas with tourism potential. Officials also hope to introduce travel cards in the future, similar to those used in KSRTC services. KSRTC has recently introduced the facility tracking app and travel cards.