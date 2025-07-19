Feel people’s pulse like Oommen Chandy did: Rahul Gandhi to Congress leaders

KOTTAYAM: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday called on Congress leaders and members to emulate the legacy of former CM Oommen Chandy by striking an emotional chord with the people.

Speaking after inaugurating a public meeting held to mark Chandy’s second death anniversary in Puthuppally, Rahul expressed his aspiration to cultivate more leaders like Chandy and told the attending leaders to “touch the feelings” of people to become a leader.

“If you do not feel for the people or are unable to connect with them or hug them, you may not be a leader. Unfortunately, the real tragedy in Indian politics is that very few people care for others. Listen to them or touch them. Oommen Chandy was one of the masters of political feeling I have come across in my political life,” he said.

Rahul also alleged that Chandy faced brutal and unfair political attacks during his career. “He endured criminal assaults. Non-stop lies were spread against him. Yet, I never heard him respond with anger. Oommen Chandy is a special person in Kerala politics. Kerala has a tradition of having such people,” he said. Rahul described Chandy as a ‘guru’ of his and many other politicians in Kerala.

“A guru is someone who shows direction through his actions. In many ways, Oommen Chandy has been a guru for me and many people in Kerala. He showed us the direction, not through mere words or theories, but through his actions,” he said.

Rahul hands over keys of 12 houses to beneficiaries

“I look forward to seeing many young people in Kerala follow in his footsteps and embracing the tradition of Kerala politics,” Rahul said.

He also pointed out that Chandy’s initiative, ‘Sruthitharangam’, was not launched for electoral gains, but to ensure every child in Kerala is able to hear.