Rahul Gandhi should unite secular forces instead of creating divisions: John Brittas

NEW DELHI: The sole purpose of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should be to unite "secular forces" and not create "confusion and division" among them, CPI(M) leader John Brittas said on Saturday.
Brittas was reacting to the Congress leader's remarks in Kerala, where he equated the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The CPI(M) Rajya Sabha leader however added that it would not impact the opposition's unity in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Gandhi, speaking in Kerala's Kottayam on Friday, said that he fights the RSS and the CPI(M) ideologically, but his biggest complaint about them was their lack of feelings for the people.
Asked his view on Gandhi's remark, Brittas said, "It's ridiculous, preposterous."
"Whenever he goes to Kerala, there is a penchant for him to speak such rubbish things. And I think the Kerala Congress Party is responsible for that. He chose Kerala as the battleground to take on RSS. Whereas, it was actually a fight between the Left and the Congress there," Brittas told PTI.
"I would earnestly wish that leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who is opposition leader, his sole purpose should be to unite the secular forces, instead of creating confusion, division amongst the rank and file of the secular parties. He doesn't need to give lessons to CPI(M) on how to take on RSS," he said.
He pointed out that the Left parties supported the Congress-led UPA in 2004 only to keep the BJP out of power. He also questioned the role of the Congress during the demolition of Babri Masjid and the Ram Janmbhoomi movement.
"We had supported the Congress Party in 2004, just to keep BJP away from power. And we know the vacillations of the Congress Party, and how it cost the country very, very dearly," said Brittas.
"The way in which they dealt with the Ram Janmbhoomi Movement, how the locks of Babri Masjid were opened … how Congress presided over the demolition. We all know that. So, let us not bring in topics which create division amongst the secular forces," he said.
"And as the opposition leader, he has the bounden responsibility to make sure that the focus is on BJP," he added.
Asked if Gandhi's remark may impact the opposition unity in the upcoming Monsoon Session, Brittas said, "We are confident that we will overcome all these issues... I am very optimistic about the days to come."
He added, "But I would rather expect leaders like Rahul Gandhi to be much more mature and responsible … And we are for an united opposition in the parliament."
Brittas also took to X to attack the LOP over his remarks.
"The Congress party in Kerala seems determined to keep Rahul Gandhi politically naïve. He and his sister chose Kerala as their staging ground for their so-called full-frontal attack on the RSS – launched from the safe zone of Wayanad, a bastion of their coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League. No risks, all gain," he said.
Brittas said what Rahul Gandhi knows about the RSS may "well have come from our late leader, Sitaram Yechury."