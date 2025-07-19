Rahul Gandhi should unite secular forces instead of creating divisions: John Brittas

NEW DELHI: The sole purpose of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should be to unite "secular forces" and not create "confusion and division" among them, CPI(M) leader John Brittas said on Saturday.

Brittas was reacting to the Congress leader's remarks in Kerala, where he equated the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The CPI(M) Rajya Sabha leader however added that it would not impact the opposition's unity in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Gandhi, speaking in Kerala's Kottayam on Friday, said that he fights the RSS and the CPI(M) ideologically, but his biggest complaint about them was their lack of feelings for the people.

Asked his view on Gandhi's remark, Brittas said, "It's ridiculous, preposterous."

"Whenever he goes to Kerala, there is a penchant for him to speak such rubbish things. And I think the Kerala Congress Party is responsible for that. He chose Kerala as the battleground to take on RSS. Whereas, it was actually a fight between the Left and the Congress there," Brittas told PTI.

"I would earnestly wish that leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who is opposition leader, his sole purpose should be to unite the secular forces, instead of creating confusion, division amongst the rank and file of the secular parties. He doesn't need to give lessons to CPI(M) on how to take on RSS," he said.