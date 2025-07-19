‘Revenue minister K Rajan was informed about ADM’s mistake’

KANNUR: Kannur Collector Arun K Vijayan, in a statement submitted to the special investigation team probing the death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, revealed that Revenue Minister K Rajan was informed on the same day about the controversial farewell function and the ADM’s subsequent admission of ‘committing a mistake.’ The chargesheet spanning about 480 pages including the statements of 97 witnesses was filed at the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on March 29, 2025.

According to the collector’s statement, Naveen Babu admitted he had “committed a mistake” during a brief conversation after the farewell meeting on October 14. The collector also said that he had advised Naveen Babu to focus on his relieving process after his scheduled travel, but the ADM appeared concerned about a possible voice recording conducted by former district panchayat president P P Divya, who had raised allegations against him during the farewell meeting.

“Immediately after the farewell meeting, I asked ADM Naveen Babu to join me in the chamber. He sat down and I asked him about the allegations raised by Divya. After a moment of silence, he looked down and said he had ‘committed a mistake.’ I advised him to proceed with his relieving duties after his scheduled travel. He nodded and walked out but paused at the exit, turned back and said he was worried Divya might have a voice recording related to the issue,” the collector stated.

Later that day, at 4.10 pm, Divya called the collector to inform him that a complaint had been lodged with the government against Naveen Babu and that an urgent inquiry was expected. In response, the collector stated that a probe could proceed once a formal complaint from the aggrieved party was received.