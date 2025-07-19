RSS leader Sreenivasan’s murder: State Forensic Science Lab told to speed up tests

KOCHI: The NIA court in Kochi has directed the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) to expedite the examination of material objects and digital evidence collected in connection with the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan in Palakkad in 2022.

The directive was issued after the NIA, which is probing the murder, approached the court citing delays. The agency submitted that a brown full-sleeve shirt was seized from Palakkad based on the disclosure of one of the accused, Saheer K V. CCTV footage from a shop in Melamuri, Palakkad, was also retrieved. Both were submitted in court and sent to SFSL in November 2023.

However, the analysis and comparison of the key pieces of evidence remains pending, and the forensic report is yet to be received, despite the fact that a chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet have already been filed by the NIA, the agency said.

The court held that timely receipt of the forensic report is necessary for the fair conduct of the trial.