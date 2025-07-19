Tender for Vizhinjam port’s rail ‘link’ to southern states to be floated soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strategic move to attract cargo traffic from southern states to Vizhinjam port, a vital railway link connecting it to the national rail network is on the verge of approval. Authorities are expected to green-light the tender process in the next 10 days, marking a significant milestone in the port’s evolution into a cargo gateway.

A committee formed by Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) will review the draft tender document submitted by the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL). The tender is expected to be published in August, with the contract proposed to be awarded by November this year. This will initiate construction of the 10.7km-long railway line, including a 9.43km tunnel, which will be the third longest railway tunnel in India.

The railway connectivity is expected to open up cargo movement from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Although it is unlikely that Kerala itself will contribute significantly to container traffic, the state is poised to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the project.

“Road and rail connectivity are critical for a port’s evolution from a transshipment hub to a gateway for cargo. Traffic from south Indian states will boost shipping activity and expand market opportunities. It’s a major win for Kerala’s economy,” a source close to the development said.

Despite Vizhinjam port attracting major vessels and exceeding its initial container-handling estimates, most cargo is currently rerouted via feeder ships. The upcoming road and rail links are expected to shift this dynamic — enabling direct-cargo movement out of the port gates.

“A shirt manufacturer in Tiruppur exporting 1,000 shirts would likely prefer road transport over waiting for transshipment — due to the faster and more predictable delivery timelines,” the source added.

Project challenges

The Rs 1,482.92-crore rail project is slated for completion by December 2028. It will be executed under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model, with the selected contractor responsible for design.