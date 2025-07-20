19-year-old dies of electrocution in Kerala's Nedumangad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Akshay (19), a resident of Panayamuttam, died after coming into contact with a live electric wire that had snapped and fallen on the road in Nedumangad.

The incident occurred around 2 am on July 20, when Akshay was returning home after his catering job. A tree had fallen onto an electric post, causing the wire to snap and lie across the road.

Akshay was riding a bike with two others when the vehicle came into contact with the live wire. He was reportedly riding the bike at the time of the accident. According to preliminary police reports, the tree had collapsed onto the post, bringing both the tree and the post down onto the road.

Failing to notice the obstruction in the dark, the bike struck the fallen post and resulted in the electrocution. Akshay’s body has been kept at the Nedumangad District Hospital.

The other two riders reportedly did not suffer serious injuries. Police have initiated further action.