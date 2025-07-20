ADM Naveen Babu's death: Chargesheet validates allegations Divya raised

KANNUR: With more details of the chargesheet submitted at the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate coming out in the case related to the death of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu in March 2025, K Vishwan, the advocate representing P P Divya , stated that the allegations made by Divya have been proven right, as the chargesheet has confirmed her charges. Vishwan said that several witness statements also support Divya’s claims against the Additional District Magistrate (ADM).

The chargesheet clearly shows who is the hunter and who is the prey. Divya had raised the allegation based on Prashanth’s statement, and the chargesheet further includes a statement made by the ADM to the District Collector saying that ‘a mistake has been made.’ The allegation raised against Divya was based on political and personal interests.

Vishwan added that they are planning to approach the High Court to cancel the chargesheet against Divya. The allegation and findings against Divya are wrong. There are statements confirming that former ADM Naveen Babu had accepted bribe. The chargesheet clearly establishes our innocence and the chargesheet against Divya lacks legal standing. Therefore, we will pursue appropriate legal action. There is much evidence in the chargesheet proving the innocence of Divya.

The chargesheet has already been examined and verified twice by the HC, and approved by senior officials before its submission, leaving no further additions or changes to be made.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence in Kannur on October 15, 2024, a day after being publicly humiliated by Divya during his farewell function. Divya, then serving as the Kannur district panchayat president, attended the event without an invitation and made corruption allegations against the ADM.