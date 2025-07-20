Air Blank Test mandatory before breathalyser use in drunk driving cases: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has directed the Director General of Police to issue necessary directions requiring the police officers concerned to ensure that ‘Air Blank Test’ is conducted and ‘0.000’ reading shown on the instrument before subjecting a person to a breathalyser test for drunken driving. The court said that the primary goal of a blank test is to verify that the breathalyser is functioning correctly and is not influenced by any residual alcohol from previous tests. Therefore, it is mandatory to conduct an Air Blank Test and ensure that the calibration is at ‘zero’ before taking a breath sample using a breath alcohol testing device.

Justice V G Arun issued the order while quashing a case against Saran Kumar S of Thiruvananthapuram. The case was registered on the allegation that the petitioner was found driving his scooter at approximately 8:30 pm on December 30, 2024, on the Medical College-Kumarapuram Road in a rash and negligent manner. The vehicle was intercepted by the police, and on suspicion that the petitioner had consumed alcohol, he was arrested and later released on self-bond after conducting a breathalyser test.

The petitioner argued that the printout of the breathalyser test produced along with the final report shows the reading in the blank test conducted, immediately before the petitioner’s breath sample was taken, as 412 mg/100 ml. It is submitted that the police were bound to ensure that the calibration of the device showed ‘zero’ before conducting the breathalyser test. Hence, no sanctity can be attached to the test conducted.

The court said that the primary goal of a blank test is to verify that the breathalyser is functioning correctly and is not influenced by any residual alcohol from previous tests. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made it mandatory to run an Air Blank Test on the instrument and obtain the reading ‘0.000’ before each breathalyser test.