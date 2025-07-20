CM Pinarayi Vijayan to meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar over university row on July 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could put an end to the ongoing tussle between the governor and the government over the university issue, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday. Scheduled at 3.30pm, the meeting at Raj Bhavan is expected to discuss the ongoing issues.

The meeting comes at a time when the governor is planning to move an appeal against the HC directive which restricted the appointment of temporary VCs in universities. Meanwhile, the situation has improved in other issues between the two parties. “Unofficial talks were ongoing between CMO and Raj Bhavan,” said sources.

The KU issue started when an image of Bharat Mata holding a saffron flag was displayed on the University Senate Hall stage during a programme attended by Arlekar. The registrar declared that the meeting stands cancelled, but the event began with the governor’s arrival. This led to the suspension of the registrar, which later led to a legal battle.