‘If UDF stays together,we will win’

P J Joseph, even at 84, remains a steady presence in Kerala politics. A 10-time MLA from Thodupuzha and a former minister who held key portfolios including home, revenue, education, and PWD, Joseph is best known for pioneering the delinking of Pre-Degree courses from colleges — a reform that reshaped the state’s education system.

In an interview at his residence in Purapuzha, Thodupuzha, Joseph, calm yet candid, speaks about legacy, leadership, and the changing dynamics within the Kerala Congress, offering insights into the road ahead for both his party and the larger UDF alliance.

Excerpts

It’s been nearly 60 years since you began your political journey. Looking back, how do you view it?

I first became an MLA in 1970. My entry into the cabinet came in 1978, when A K Antony was the chief minister. I took over as the home minister after K M Mani resigned because of an election case. My tenure lasted only eight months, but I consider it a strong start. At the first meeting with top police officers, I gave a simple instruction: “We have no special policy. The rule of law must be maintained.” That principle was strictly followed. When I stepped down after Mani returned, I told the media: “During my tenure, I never asked the police to trap an innocent person or to protect a criminal. I could function effectively because the CM gave full support.”

What were the major reforms you could implement during that brief tenure?

One big issue back then was ‘nokkukooli’ — the practice of demanding wages for loading/unloading work not done. We banned it and enforced the same across the state. I was also in charge of the anti-corruption wing. We acted strictly wherever we had proof of corruption, even when there were recommendations from influential quarters to protect some people. We terminated the services of many against whom solid evidence existed.

How do you recall your tenure as revenue minister?

In 1980, I became the UDF convener. The next UDF government, under K Karunakaran, gave me the revenue and housing portfolios. As revenue minister, I was able to get central funds during major floods. In the housing sector, I focused on providing homes to economically weaker sections.