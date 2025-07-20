Kerala Cricket League Season 2 to be launched on July 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Cricket League (KCL) second season will be launched in the state capital on Sunday. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman will inaugurate the event and unveil the official mascots of the league at Nishagandhi Auditorium. Cricketers Sanju Samson and Salman Nisar will launch the fan jerseys for the season during the ceremony.

Abdurahiman will also flag off the KCL Trophy Motorcade, which will travel across the state to promote the tournament.

The event will be attended by Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, KCA officials, including president Jayesh George, franchise owners, including Priyadarshan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Keerthy Suresh and T S Kaladharan, among others. The launch will be followed by a live performance by the music band Agam.

As part of the tournament promotions, a trophy tour will also be conducted across seven districts.