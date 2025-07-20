Kerala should leverage its rising brand value for industrial growth: Minister P Rajeeve

KOCHI: “Kerala’s rising brand value in the post-Covid-19 era must be effectively leveraged to drive industrial growth across the state”, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Friday. He was speaking at a Kerala Brand Stakeholder workshop in Kochi, convened to expand the scope of the ‘Kerala Brand’ (Nanma) initiative.

The ‘Kerala Brand’ initiative, designed to give a distinct identity to high-quality, ethically produced products from the state, has now been expanded to include ten additional products. In the food category, coffee, tea, honey, ghee, and packaged drinking water have been shortlisted. In the non-food category, plywood, footwear, PVC pipes, surgical rubber gloves, and cattle feed will be brought under the certification umbrella.

Highlighting the government’s broader vision, Rajeeve also said that the state aims to attract skilled professionals who have migrated abroad and build a smart, sustainable economy powered by local enterprise.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), and KINFRA, under the Central government’s Rising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme.