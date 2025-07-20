Kerala will soon become Muslim majority state: SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan

KOTTAYAM: Launching a sharp attack on the Muslim community, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Saturday accused it of attempting to exert undue influence over administrative affairs of Kerala.

Speaking at a state-level branch leadership meeting of various Yogam unions in Kottayam, Vellappally also asserted that a united Ezhava community could potentially determine the state’s chief minister. He also expressed concern that both the LDF and UDF were primarily catering to the interests of the Muslim community only.

He warned that the Muslim population would soon become the majority in the state and said the current situation is such that the state government should just listen to Kanthapuram and govern.