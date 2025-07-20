Kerala will soon become Muslim majority state: SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan

KOTTAYAM: Launching a sharp attack on the Muslim community, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Saturday accused it of attempting to exert undue influence over administrative affairs of Kerala.
Speaking at a state-level branch leadership meeting of various Yogam unions in Kottayam, Vellappally also asserted that a united Ezhava community could potentially determine the state’s chief minister. He also expressed concern that both the LDF and UDF were primarily catering to the interests of the Muslim community only.
He warned that the Muslim population would soon become the majority in the state and said the current situation is such that the state government should just listen to Kanthapuram and govern.
Vellappally calls for community solidarity
“Interventions are occurring in various aspects of governance, from school timings to uniform changes. This is no longer a matter of secularism; it has become a question of religious dominance,” he said.
“When zumba dance was introduced for children in schools, that too was opposed. No matter what law the government brings, it will not be implemented unless it is approved from Malappuram. The government brought something that was implemented abroad. Then, they are saying it is anti-Muslim. This is a government that lies down if it is asked to sit down,” he said.
He also pointed out that while the number of constituencies in Hindu-majority regions had been reduced, Malappuram had gained four new seats.
“The Indian Union Muslim League is contesting more seats across the state and, in the next election, will demand even more. They are now eyeing constituencies beyond Malabar, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Ultimately, the League’s aim is the chief minister’s post,” he said.
“When I spoke the truth in Malappuram, I was attacked en masse. Everyone only calmed down after the chief minister voiced support. But when the truth is told, it is branded as communal or casteism.”
Reflecting on the past, he remarked that though the SNDP supported Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty in the reservation issue, only the Muslim community benefitted.
“The Ezhavas got nothing. No one talks about social justice anymore. At a time when caste is evident even in names, if Ezhavas speak of caste, it is misrepresented as a distortion of Sree Narayana Guru’s vision,” he said.
He went on to claim that Muslims dominate the industrial sector, while Christians have monopolised the education sector.
“Ezhavas are represented only in the employment guarantee scheme. In Kottayam, no new courses are sanctioned for Ezhava-run educational institutions. In fact, across Kerala, the only community-specific institution for Ezhavas is located in Kottayam.”
Calling for community solidarity, Vellappally said, “If Ezhavas unite, we have the strength to govern. We can decide who should rule Kerala”