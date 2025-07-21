CM Pinarayi rebuts VD Satheesan’s allegations on Digital University, cites audit records and policy backing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has firmly countered the allegations raised by Opposition Leader VD Satheesan regarding the functioning of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (Digital University), calling them factually incorrect and misleading.

In a detailed response sent to the Opposition Leader on Monday, the Chief Minister clarified that the statement claiming the Digital University has not undergone any audit is against the facts. He stated that a statutory audit has been conducted up to the financial year 2023–24, and the university has formally approached the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) for a further audit. The matter is currently pending further action from the C&AG’s office, he added.

Refuting allegations surrounding the formation of a company linked to the university, the Chief Minister explained that the company was established in accordance with the policy framework and rules governing the Digital University. The claim that advance payments were transferred to an institution named I-GEIC was also rejected as “factually baseless.”

“What is the basis for branding this institution as fraudulent?” the Chief Minister asked, asserting that the company’s creation was clearly outlined in the administrative approval granted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

He also pointed to the high credentials of the company’s leadership, highlighting that it is chaired by Madhavan Nambiar, former Union Aviation Secretary. Other directors include Pathan, Kamesh Gupta (a former senior executive with Tata Steel), and Prof. Alex Thomas, a faculty member of the Digital University.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the university’s regulations explicitly encourage entrepreneurial initiatives by faculty members and stipulate that R&D activities should be conducted through non-profit companies formed in partnership with the university. He said the funding for faculty salaries and related expenses often comes from such project-based activities—a practice that is now being unfairly portrayed as corruption.

“The attempt to mischaracterise legitimate, policy-backed projects as corrupt practices by concealing facts is deeply unfortunate,” the Chief Minister said.

The reply was issued in response to a formal letter sent by VD Satheesan to the Chief Minister, raising concerns about alleged irregularities in the Digital University’s operations.