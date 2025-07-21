Entrepreneur Neethu writes her own future

IDUKKI: Gift boxes with Kerala sarees, vibrant-coloured bangles, manjadi (bead tree seed) ornaments, vaalkannadi (traditional mirror), bindi....

So goes the list of items forming the aesthetic core of ‘Kannanthali’, an online brand popular with customers in India and abroad smitten with the vintage style of Kerala.

Behind the dazzle of the products lies the never-say-die spirit of Neethu Paulson, the owner of the brand. Leaving behind her difficult past, she has gone on to publish books besides launching her own business.

Born out of wedlock, Neethu was placed in the care of her maternal grandparents in Kunchithanny in Idukki district. The ensuing stigma led to Neethu facing social exclusion, discrimination, and isolation even from friends and family members. While her mother married twice after her birth she could not take her daughter along in either of the relationships.

To escape the trauma, Neethu moved out at the age of 15 and started working as a helper at a convent in Kalamassery. “The long working hours didn’t bother me initially as I had already learnt to cope with struggles,” Neethu tells TNIE.

“But when things turned worse, I quit the job.”

Later, she registered herself with a home nurse recruiting company in Kochi and worked in various households.

Neethu recalls that she met her soulmate, Paulson, at the Kottayam MCH while accompanying her mother, who met with an accident in 2007. Paulson had come to the hospital for the treatment of his brother. Their friendship gradually grew into a relationship.