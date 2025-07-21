Husband booked in suspected dowry death of Kerala woman in Sharjah

KOLLAM: Thekkumbhagam police have registered a case against Sasthamcotta native Satheesh Sankar following the suspected suicide of his wife, Athulya, 35, in Sharjah. She was found hanging in her apartment in Rolla on Friday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Athulya may have taken her life after allegedly enduring years of domestic abuse. Her mother, Thulasi Bai, filed a complaint with Thekkumbhagam police, accusing Satheesh of physically and mentally torturing her daughter, especially after consuming alcohol. Athulya had reportedly approached the Sharjah police in the past with complaints of abuse.

The police report stated that the abuse began shortly after the couple married in February 2014. Satheesh allegedly harassed Athulya over dowry, repeatedly claiming that she had brought less gold than promised. The complaint also details a violent assault that took place just two days before her death -- Satheesh is said to have hit Athulya on the head with a plate and grabbed her by the neck at around 2.47 am on July 19 in their Dubai residence.