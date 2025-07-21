K-DISC peer mentors to guide 50k students for getting jobs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Remember that friend who taught you everything at the last minute before the exam? Now think of having the same friend guiding you to get a job, by mentoring you through job-oriented online courses.

That is what K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council) is planning through its new venture, ‘Learners’ Fest’, which aims to aid close to 50,000 students by September.

Under the Vijnana Keralam initiative, K-DISC, the advisory body of the state government, will be providing nearly 250 online courses in 40 developing and highly employable domains from platforms like Coursera and LinkedIn, free of cost. The domains span from finance and marketing to artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The courses have been designed into job-specific learning paths for willing students, who will be helped by selected student ambassadors who will work as mentors.

These mentors, selected from colleges of different streams, including engineering, polytechnic, arts and science institutes, will be given training to help other students of their college. Peer-to-peer learning is a student-driven approach which will be more effective for skill-based activities,” said P M Riyas, K-DISC executive director for skills, employment and entrepreneurship, adding that the practice may cater to the aptitudes of more students.

“Over 2,000 campus ambassadors have already been trained as part of the project. Selected students who are willing to mentor their peer groups will be undergoing an induction programme,” he said.

Other students from the colleges can register themselves in the ‘Digital Workforce Management System’ portal on the K-DISC’s official website. Participants will have to go through these courses, which will be backed by weekly peer learning sessions led by these mentors.

Multiple courses will be integrated into each learning path, which have been designed to support students to fare well in the selection procedure for over 270 jobs.

The induction programme for student ambassadors in 10 districts of the state has been completed, with only Wayanad, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod remaining.

FOR A BRIGHT FUTURE