Kerala govt returns former police chief’s report against ADGP Ajith Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has returned the report of former State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on ADGP M R Ajith Kumar’s alleged lapses during the 2024 Thrissur Pooram to the Police Headquarters (PHQ). It has been returned seeking remarks of the new Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, sources told TNIE.

The move of the state government appears outlandish as the report was prepared after a detailed probe by a former police chief, who is senior to Ravada.

What makes the matter even more strange is the fact that the present police chief was never involved in any of the inquiries conducted against Ajith.

Sources said the government’s decision to return the report to the PHQ appeared suspicious. The government has been under pressure to take action on the basis of the report and by returning the report to the PHQ, the government might be trying to buy more time, sources suggested.

The report prepared by Shaik allegedly has critical remarks against Ajith and yet if the incumbent police chief suggests a mild action against the officer -- like issuing a warning -- then that would give the government an excuse to go soft on the officer, who has been caught in the eye of the storm ever since former Nilambur legislator P V Anvar raised a slew of serious allegations against him, including allegedly hobnobbing with the RSS leaders.

Shaik had filed his report with the government in the last week of June, just days before his retirement, where he reportedly stated that there were lapses from Ajith’s part during the pooram.

Revenue Minister K Rajan had testified that when the pooram faced disruption, he tried to reach Ajith over phone and that he did not respond.

Responding to this, the officer stated before the police chief that when the minister telephoned him, he had returned to his room after overseeing all the security preparations and fallen asleep, because of which he did not see the calls.

The report said the officer’s reply showed his failure in performing responsibilities. After Shaik filed the report with the government, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) noted in the file that the matter was serious in nature and forwarded it to the chief minister for action.