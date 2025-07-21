Kerala Khadi Board set to launch eco-friendly advocates’ coats

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board is set to launch a new line of eco-friendly advocates’ coats next month. The initiative will be introduced in the state first and then likely be expanded to other parts of the country in the coming months.

The official launch of the khadi advocates’ coat will be held at St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam on August 19. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the initiative by presenting the first coat to Kerala Advocate General Gopalakrishna Kurup K. The event will coincide with the launch of the Khadi Board’s Onam collection.

The concept was inspired by the board’s success in introducing khadi coats for doctors and nurses in government medical institutions. “Following the launch of khadi overcoats for medical professionals, the Directorate of Medical Education issued a circular recommending their use in all government medical, dental and nursing colleges. The Medical Commission of India too supported the initiative. This encouraged us to explore similar attire for advocates,” said Khadi Board secretary K A Ratheesh.

P Jayarajan, the vice-chairman of the board, and Ratheesh had met the AG on July 15 to discuss the feasibility of adopting khadi, a fabric known for its low carbon footprint, for advocates. In a discussion, the board officials highlighted the practical and health-related benefits of using khadi.

“Black coats traditionally worn by advocates can get extremely uncomfortable during summer and may lead to skin issues. Khadi, on the other hand, is breathable, skin-friendly and suitable for all weather conditions,” Ratheesh said.

Meanwhile, a fashion show, showcasing the board’s new line of digitally printed sarees and full Onam collection, will be held in collaboration with the fashion technology department of St Teresa’s College on August 19.

The Khadi Onam rebate sale will be held from August 1 to September 4, under the slogan ‘Enikkum Venam Khadi’ (I too want khadi). To promote sales, the board has announced customer rewards worth `25 lakh. Prizes include an electric car, 14 electric scooters, and Rs 5,000 cash awards for 50 customers, all to be distributed through a lucky draw.