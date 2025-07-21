Kerala will have India’s best sports facilities in five yrs: Min

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will become the state with the best basic sports facilities in the country within the next five years, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has said. He was speaking at the launch of the second Kerala Cricket League (KCL) at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

With Kerala cricket going through a crucial phase, the minister said efforts are under way to elevate the sport to the desired level. Abdurahiman also unveiled the KCL mascots -- Bat-wielding Tusker, Hornbill, and Chakyar.

Star player Sanju Samson said KCL will be the best platform for Kerala players to showcase their prowess. “The talent and potential of Kerala’s players is now a topic of discussion even in the Indian team’s dressing room,” Sanju said. He also expressed the hope that KCL will become one of the best domestic cricket leagues.

Actor Keerthy Suresh, the co-owner of the Trivandrum Royals, said the rise of female cricketers from the state is a reflection of the talent available in Kerala. Kerala Ranji Trophy star Salman Nisar released the league’s fan jersey by handing it over Sanju.