Next Gen to fulfil globetrotting tea seller’s dream of visiting 50 foreign countries

KOCHI: The globetrotting spirit of K R Vijayan, the late owner of Sree Balaji Coffee House, who became famous for his world tours, lives on. Usha V Prabhu, Vijayan’s elder daughter, is set to embark on a foreign visit with her husband Muralidhara Pai to “fulfil” her late father’s cherished dream of visiting 50 foreign nations.

“It was my father’s dream to visit at least 50 countries. However, he could visit only 26 countries before he breathed his last on November 19, 2021. Since I could remember, my father was taking the sorties to foreign lands along with my mother Mohana. Even for small outings, my father insisted on having my mother’s company. Now, we will go globetrotting as much as we can and hope to visit at least 50 countries. We will first fly out to Vietnam and Cambodia on September 15,” says 48-year-old Usha.

Like Vijayan, Usha and Murali too would meet their travel expenses with the revenue from the tea stall established in 1996 at Kochi’s Gandhinagar, which is famous for evening snack items. “If met with a fund crunch, my father used to take loans to meet his travel expenses. We too have similar plans. We could always come back and repay the loans from the money from the shop, which is now being run by my husband,” she adds.

Murali has accompanied Vijayan and Mohana on several of their explorations. He has helped Vijayan handle the tea shop business since 2011. “I have accompanied him to 11 countries. He was an avid traveller. I too enjoy such trips abroad now, thanks to the many sorties with him,” says Muralidhara Pai.

While Usha was not interested in running the tea shop which saddened Vijayan, he found his accomplice in his son-in-law. “I didn’t even know how to make a cup of tea. He taught me everything. Now I manage the shop and my wife assists me whenever she has time after her job at a hospital nearby,” Pai adds.