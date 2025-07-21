SFI holds protests across Kerala over textbook shortage in Kendriya Vidyalayas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI staged state-wide protests on July 21 against the non-availability of textbooks in Kendriya Vidyalayas, even four months after the academic year began.

Protests were held in front of several Kendriya Vidyalayas, including Pattom and Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding urgent action from the central authorities and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The protest comes amid concern over the continued textbook shortage affecting students, particularly those in classes 5 and 8. With just days left for the first-term examinations, students are yet to receive their textbooks.

“Although the academic year began on April 1, students have so far been relying solely on digital learning materials, as physical textbooks have not been supplied,” said SFI member A Adarsh.