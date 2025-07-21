SFI holds protests across Kerala over textbook shortage in Kendriya Vidyalayas
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI staged state-wide protests on July 21 against the non-availability of textbooks in Kendriya Vidyalayas, even four months after the academic year began.
Protests were held in front of several Kendriya Vidyalayas, including Pattom and Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding urgent action from the central authorities and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
The protest comes amid concern over the continued textbook shortage affecting students, particularly those in classes 5 and 8. With just days left for the first-term examinations, students are yet to receive their textbooks.
“Although the academic year began on April 1, students have so far been relying solely on digital learning materials, as physical textbooks have not been supplied,” said SFI member A Adarsh.
Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty, had earlier called for immediate intervention by the Centre to resolve the crisis. He criticised the NCERT for its inaction and termed the situation a serious lapse.
The minister noted that, unlike Kendriya Vidyalayas, government schools in the State ensured that textbooks were distributed before the beginning of the academic year. He also pointed out attempts to sell the books through online platforms and private vendors instead of schools, potentially forcing students to buy them at inflated prices.
Meanwhile, KV Pattom Principal Giri Sankaran Thampi told TNIE that exams for Classes 5 and 8 have been postponed due to the delay.
“We have taken up the issue with NCERT, and they have assured us that the books will be supplied soon. In the meantime, we are conducting bridge courses for students. Even teachers are struggling without textbooks. The matter has been taken up to higher authorities,” said the principal.