SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan creating history: Minister V N Vasavan

KOCHI: Ports Minister V N Vasavan said on Sunday that Vellappally Natesan, as the general secretary of the SNDP Yogam for the past thirty years, was creating history.

“Vellappally entered public life after 56, at the age when others start their retirement lives. However, he energetically worked creating history. He has been continuously travelling for more than three decades. We should recognise the crisis manager in him,” said Vasavan, at a function to felicitate Vellappally for completing 30 years as the SNDP Yogam general secretary.

Congress leader and MLA K Babu said Vellappally is the most hunted leader in the last three decades, and he is a leader who raised the standards of SNDP.

“At a time often dominated by appeasement politics, Vellappally has consistently and courageously stood up for the rights of his community. His contributions to Kerala’s social and cultural landscape are truly invaluable,” said BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar.