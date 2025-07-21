Sumalatha Mohandas becomes CPI’s first woman district secretary in Kerala

PALAKKAD: In a historic development, Sumalatha Mohandas (44) has been elected as the new district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Palakkad, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the party's history in Kerala.
Sumalatha, a native of Thottappura in Akathethara, was elected unopposed, succeeding KP Suresh Raj, who completed three consecutive terms as district secretary. Until now, she had been serving as the district assistant secretary.
Her elevation to the post follows a consensus reached during the CPI state executive meeting held last week, ahead of the district conference. The party's tradition has been for the state executive to decide on district secretaries prior to conferences, and Sumalatha's appointment reflects that internal process.
Sumalatha is known as a prominent organiser and public figure and she currently serves as the member of the CPI State Council, national council member and district secretary of Kerala Mahila Sangham, member of the State Social Justice Department Council and vice president of Malampuzha grama panchayat.
A three-time elected representative from the Malampuzha Grama Panchayat, she previously served as its president in 2010–2015 period. Known for her strong oratory and organisational capabilities, she is widely regarded as a committed and disciplined party worker. Her late father was K Mani, and her mother is Bhargavi. She has one son, Abhishek, a degree student.
Sumalatha’s appointment was finalised during the district executive meeting and the subsequent gathering of newly elected district council members on Sunday.
While the name of another assistant secretary, Pottassery Manikandan, was informally proposed by a section of party members, outgoing secretary KP Suresh Raj backed Sumalatha, reportedly citing her loyalty and commitment. His support is said to have played a crucial role in her selection. The CPI state executive endorsed this consensus, leading to her unopposed election, said CPI sources.
Though both CPI and CPM have had women as area or mandalam committee secretaries, this is the first time a woman has been appointed as a district secretary in either party in the state.
District conference mired in controversy
Meanwhile, the CPI Palakkad district conference, which began yesterday in Vadakkenchery, has sparked internal controversy. Hundreds of party workers and at least a dozen senior leaders have quit or become inactive over the opinion differences with the district leadership apart from a series of corruption charges. Also, senior party leader KE Ismail — considered instrumental in building the CPI in the region — was not invited to the conference, despite it being held in his native place. Instead, his brother KE Haneefa was invited to hoist the party flag.
Ismail expressed disappointment over being excluded, and reportedly left town for ayurvedic treatment as the conference began. Outgoing secretary KP Suresh Raj had confirmed two days ago to the media that Ismail was not invited, stating that the decision was made by the district council.
Despite the internal tensions, Sumalatha’s appointment marks a significant milestone for the CPI, underscoring the growing role of women in leadership positions within the party.