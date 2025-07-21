Sumalatha Mohandas becomes CPI’s first woman district secretary in Kerala

PALAKKAD: In a historic development, Sumalatha Mohandas (44) has been elected as the new district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Palakkad, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the party's history in Kerala.

Sumalatha, a native of Thottappura in Akathethara, was elected unopposed, succeeding KP Suresh Raj, who completed three consecutive terms as district secretary. Until now, she had been serving as the district assistant secretary.

Her elevation to the post follows a consensus reached during the CPI state executive meeting held last week, ahead of the district conference. The party's tradition has been for the state executive to decide on district secretaries prior to conferences, and Sumalatha's appointment reflects that internal process.

Sumalatha is known as a prominent organiser and public figure and she currently serves as the member of the CPI State Council, national council member and district secretary of Kerala Mahila Sangham, member of the State Social Justice Department Council and vice president of Malampuzha grama panchayat.