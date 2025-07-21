TDB plans 'flaming stone' technique on Sabarimala path for improved safety

PATHANAMTHITTA: In the wake of repeated incidents of pilgrims slipping on the rain-soaked Neelimala pathway en route to Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has announced plans to implement a thermal stone-finishing technique—known as flaming stones—to improve grip and ensure pilgrim safety.
On Saturday, several devotees were injured while using the traditional forest route from Pampa via Neelimala, Appachimedu, and Sabaripeedam. The route was temporarily closed following the incident. Earlier on June 16, nearly 30 devotees had suffered injuries in a similar incident.
TDB president P S Prasanth said the new technique would provide a permanent solution to the slippery condition.
“The process involves applying high-temperature flames to the surface of the stone steps, which causes minerals in the rock to expand and fracture. This creates a rough, non-slip texture ideal for wet conditions,” he said. He added that the work would begin shortly, though intermittent rains in the Sabarimala hills may delay the progress.
“Once the flaming process is complete, devotees will be able to use the route without the fear of slipping even during heavy rain,” Prasanth said. The work will be overseen by Mahesh Panikkar, who was instrumental in the construction of the Navagraha temple at Sabarimala. The traditional Neelimala path, a vital segment of the forest pilgrimage trail, was paved with stones at a cost of Rs 12 crore under the centre’s Swadesh Darshan scheme two years ago.
The 2-km route initially featured rough stones. However, continuous footfall from lakhs of pilgrims polished the stones over time, making them dangerously smooth. Despite efforts at regular cleaning, the surface remains treacherous.
Flak from devotee groups
Meanwhile, the TDB has come under fire from Ayyappa devotees and service organisations. “TDB had earlier promised to roughen the stones to prevent slips, but nothing has been done yet,” alleged Prasad Kuzhikala, state vice-president of Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham. He also accused the board of prioritising business interests over devotee safety.
“Even before ensuring safe passage for pilgrims, the board reopened the path to accommodate traders,” he said.
The pilgrimage route saw a spike in footfall this month, following the opening of the temple for Karkkidakam poojas. However, the TDB was forced to reimpose a ban on the Neelimala route after several devotees fell and suffered injuries.
Currently, pilgrims are being diverted via the concreted Swami Ayyappan Road. While this alternative is functional, concerns remain over crowd control. Officials said the Neelimala path will be reopened only after it is deemed fully safe for public use.