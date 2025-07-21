TDB plans 'flaming stone' technique on Sabarimala path for improved safety

PATHANAMTHITTA: In the wake of repeated incidents of pilgrims slipping on the rain-soaked Neelimala pathway en route to Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has announced plans to implement a thermal stone-finishing technique—known as flaming stones—to improve grip and ensure pilgrim safety.

On Saturday, several devotees were injured while using the traditional forest route from Pampa via Neelimala, Appachimedu, and Sabaripeedam. The route was temporarily closed following the incident. Earlier on June 16, nearly 30 devotees had suffered injuries in a similar incident.

TDB president P S Prasanth said the new technique would provide a permanent solution to the slippery condition.