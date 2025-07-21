Vellappally under fire for remarks on Muslim population, but remains unfazed

KOCHI: Vellappally Natesan drew flak from all corners on Sunday for his remarks suggesting that the Muslim community was leveraging its growing population to dominate the state’s administration.

However, an unrelenting SNDP Yogam general secretary asserted that he would continue to speak for social justice, “even if Kanthapuram (A P Aboobacker Musliyar) throws a spear at me.”

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan came down heavily on Vellappally, calling his remarks divisive and contrary to the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru. “Kerala is home to people who respect the teachings of the Guru. What the SNDP general secretary is propagating is diametrically opposite to the Guru’s teachings. These are not his (Vellappally’s) words, they are being planted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other CPM leaders,” Satheesan told reporters.

The Opposition will firmly resist any campaign that spreads hatred or division, Satheesan said, adding it was no coincidence that such statements emerged just as the government faced public criticism over issues in the health and higher education sectors.

Vellappally’s contentious statement came on Saturday at a meeting of SNDP union leaders in Kottayam. He claimed that Muslims would soon become the majority in Kerala and that the government would then have no choice but to “listen to Kanthapuram and govern accordingly.”

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also lashed out, likening Vellappally to hardline Hindutva leaders. In a scathing editorial, its official organ Chandrika called Vellappally the ‘Kerala Togadia’.