Vellappally under fire for remarks on Muslim population, but remains unfazed

KOCHI: Vellappally Natesan drew flak from all corners on Sunday for his remarks suggesting that the Muslim community was leveraging its growing population to dominate the state’s administration.
However, an unrelenting SNDP Yogam general secretary asserted that he would continue to speak for social justice, “even if Kanthapuram (A P Aboobacker Musliyar) throws a spear at me.”
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan came down heavily on Vellappally, calling his remarks divisive and contrary to the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru. “Kerala is home to people who respect the teachings of the Guru. What the SNDP general secretary is propagating is diametrically opposite to the Guru’s teachings. These are not his (Vellappally’s) words, they are being planted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other CPM leaders,” Satheesan told reporters.
The Opposition will firmly resist any campaign that spreads hatred or division, Satheesan said, adding it was no coincidence that such statements emerged just as the government faced public criticism over issues in the health and higher education sectors.
Vellappally’s contentious statement came on Saturday at a meeting of SNDP union leaders in Kottayam. He claimed that Muslims would soon become the majority in Kerala and that the government would then have no choice but to “listen to Kanthapuram and govern accordingly.”
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also lashed out, likening Vellappally to hardline Hindutva leaders. In a scathing editorial, its official organ Chandrika called Vellappally the ‘Kerala Togadia’.
‘Vellappally’s statement a direct insult to Kerala’s minorities’
“He spreads communal poison more freely than Togadia. It now seems to be a contest between him and the man from Poonjar (P C George) to see who can be the worst communal voice in Kerala. Sadly, the state police and the government remain mute spectators,” the editorial said.
The Catholic Congress called Vellappally’s statement a direct insult to Kerala’s minorities. In a statement, Fr Philip Kaviyil, director of the organisation affiliated to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, said, “It is highly communal. Such remarks do not reflect the values of our society. The people of Kerala will disregard this kind of rhetoric.”
Meanwhile, speaking at a function to felicitate him in Kochi, Vellappally said, “I am not against any community. I am speaking for social justice, and I will continue to speak. Even if my effigy is burnt, even if Kanthapuram throws a sword at me, I will speak...If I am spreading communalism, they can file a case then,” he said, adding that those who attack him are speaking about religion and working for religion always.
SNDP Yogam gen secy creating history: Vasavan
Kochi: Ports Minister V N Vasavan on Sunday said Vellappally Natesan, as the general secretary of the SNDP Yogam for the past thirty years, was creating history. “Vellappally entered public life after 56, at the age when others start their retirement lives. However, he energetically worked creating history... We should recognise the crisis manager in him,” said Vasavan, at a function to felicitate Vellappally for completing 30 years as the SNDP Yogam general secretary.