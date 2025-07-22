Eight-member-team to probe Chavara native Athulya’s death in Sharjah

KOLLAM: A special eight-member team has been constituted to investigate the death of Athulya, a native of Chavara, who was found hanging in her apartment in Rolla, Sharjah, last Friday. The probe will be led by Thekkumbhagam Police Station SHO S Sreekumar.

Sources said the investigation will primarily focus on allegations raised by Athulya’s family, who suspect foul play. Preliminary findings suggest that she may have died by suicide after allegedly enduring prolonged domestic abuse.

“In the coming days, we will record statements from the victim’s relatives, and the husband’s family members will also be questioned. The postmortem examination report and mobile phones of those involved will be crucial for the further course of the investigation,” a police source said.

On Sunday, Thekkumbhagam police registered a case against Athulya’s husband, Satheesh Sankar, a native of Sasthamcotta. He has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 85 (abetment of suicide of a woman), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a dangerous weapon), Section 118(1) (wrongful restraint or confinement), and Section 103(1) (cruelty by husband or his relatives). He also faces charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which deal with the giving, taking, and unlawful demand of dowry.

Athulya’s mother, Thulasi Bai, complained with Thekkumbhagam police, alleging that her daughter had suffered both physical and mental torture at the hands of her husband, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol. Athulya had reportedly approached Sharjah police in the past with complaints of abuse.

Police say the abuse began soon after the couple married in February 2014. Satheesh allegedly harassed Athulya over dowry. A violent assault happened just two days before her death-Satheesh is accused of hitting Athulya on the head with a plate and grabbing her by the neck around 2.47 am on July 19 in their Sharjah apartment