How one constituency revived Kerala’s fiercest communist voice

Between 2001 and 2016, he secured four straight wins from the constituency, defeating prominent Congress and BJP leaders, including Satheesan Pacheni (twice), Latika Subhash, and finally BJP’s C Krishnakumar with record margins.

It was the assembly that gave VS the platform to assert his politics with force and clarity both before the people and his party. As a two-time Leader of Opposition, a CM, and later as chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, he used every opportunity to fight corruption and ideological differences within the CPM. It was his mandate in Malampuzha that shielded him from his own comrades.

“When the party tried to silence Kerala’s tallest communist voice in 1996, Malampuzha brought him back,” recalls Sasidharan P of Kovilpalayam in Elappully. “Whether he was the leader of Opposition or CM, people here had direct access to him. A single letter from him could swing the government machinery into action. The loyalty was mutual.”

Nidhin Kanichery, CPM Palakkad district committee member, who was considered for the Malampuzha seat in 2021 after VC announced his retirement from active politics said the ex-politburo member’s successive victories cemented Malampuzha’s place as his political stronghold and personal bastion.

“More than his political stature, it was the personal bond VS shared with people that stood out,” said Kanichery. “Whenever he visited Malampuzha, large crowds would gather, not out of formality, but to share issues and concerns directly with him. He listened, responded and acted.”