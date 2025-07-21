RIP VS Achuthanandan: Everyone's favourite Comrade

Iconic Communist and former Chief Minister of Kerala VS Achuthanandan has passed away. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital, following a cardiac attack on June 23rd morning. He was earlier incapacitated following a stroke in 2019.

A founding leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), VS Achuthanandan had turned 101 last October. VS was the last of the 32 leaders who walked out of the historical CPI national council meet in 1964 to form the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

VS began his political career as a trade unionist at the forefront of land struggles. He was also part of the now iconic Punnapra-Wayalar struggle. A former Chief Minister, VS was undoubtedly the CPM's most popular leader in the state, evoking genuine affection among the masses right down to the grassroot levels.

Began by assisting brother at tailoring shop

Born on October 20, 1923 as the son of Sankaran and Akkamma, VS had a difficult childhood after losing his mother at the age of four. Initially, he assisted his brother at a tailoring shop, and subsequently a coir factory worker. Initiated into the state's political movement by P Krishna Pillai, he started his early political life as a trade union activist in 1938, by organising agricultural workers at Kuttanadu.

He went on to become a member of the Travancore State Congress. He became a member of the Communist Party in 1940 and was later part of the undivided CPI state Secretariat in 1957. VS was also part of the country's freedom struggle and underwent imprisonment many a time. During one such incarceration, the police had brutally pierced his soles with a bayonet at the Poonjar station lock-up. He spent around five-and-a-half years in prison and four years underground.

Legendary for his firm stance

VS was at the forefront of 'land' struggles, starting with the Alappuzha declaration in 1970 demanding implementation of the Land Reforms Act passed by the EMS Government in 1967.

In 1957, he became the CPI state secretariat member. On numerous occasions, he faced opposition and criticism from various corners for raising his voice against corrupt practices indulged in by fellow leaders. In 1962, during the Sino-Indian war, he was demoted within the party for supporting blood donation camps for Indian soldiers.

A long-term CPM state secretary (from 1980 to 1992), VS was legendary for his firm stance in dealing with issues — both inner-party and socio-political.