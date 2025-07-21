'Isn’t it better to have a companion when I fall ill?': How VS finally tied knot sans fanfare

The late VS Achuthanandan, who passed away on Monday, thought his party activities could be an obstacle for marital life. He often avoided discussions of marriage when his relatives and fellow comrades brought up the topic. However, he later realised that it would be better to have a companion around when he fell ill.

Once, his elder brother Gangadharan came to meet VS who was then an MLA and CPI(M) Alappuzha district secretary, and lived in the district committee office. Gangadharan reminded VS that he was over forty and it was high time that he found a companion and started a family.

Meanwhile, TK Raman – a senior comrade from Cherthala – introduced a suitable woman to Achuthanandan. It was Vasumathi, a final-year student at Secundarabad Gandhi Hospital, who left her temporary job as a social worker at NES block Cherthala to pursue her nursing course. Her only priority was to secure a job to support her mother as her father had passed away. The thought of marriage had never crossed her mind.

In her memoir, Vasumathi mentions her first interaction with the man she would marry. “VS came to attend a meeting in Kodamthuruth. Other women and I were listening to the speech from the back. When the meeting was over, comrade TK Raman called me. I went. During that time, VS always carried a bag. VS opened the bag and handed over some party document to comrade TK Raman who gave it to me. Once VS left, comrade TK Raman asked me how VS’ speech was. I did not answer. At that moment, I did not think about the meaning of that question. Even though I did not know, comrades like TK Raman had already imagined me as the wife of VS. It was like that in the party during those times. The party had specific decisions on the lives of each comrade…”