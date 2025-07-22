Kerala private bus operators drop strike plan after talks with Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private bus operators have decided to drop their strike plan following a conciliatory meeting with Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Monday.

During the meeting, it was decided that a joint discussion involving student union leaders, representatives of bus owners’ associations, and the transport secretary would be held on July 29. The primary agenda will be the contentious issue of revising student travel concessions.

As part of the negotiation, the government agreed to defer the requirement for police clearance certificates for bus employees by one more month. It was also decided to maintain the status quo on limited stop permits, pending a review by the Motor Vehicles Department on their legality.

The meeting was attended by bus operators’ representatives T Gopinathan, Hamsa Erikunnan, Gokulam Gokuldas, K K Thomas, Bibin Alappad, along with Transport Secretary K B Suresh Kumar and the Transport Commissioner.