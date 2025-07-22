V S Achuthanandan: An excellent party organiser, says CPM General Secretary MA Baby

CPM General Secretary MA Baby

I remember hearing comrade V S Achuthanandan’s speech for the first time during a meeting held at the Kollam Railway Station ground, which is now occupied by a place of worship. It was a lengthy speech peppered with searing criticism, intense sarcasm, and ridicule. The unmistakable and inimitable ‘VS style’ -- inclusive of the famed drawl, pause, and voice modulation used lavishly to drive home his point and mock opponents -- remains fresh in my memory.

As huge physical effort was involved in his speeches, by way of gestures and body movements, by the time he wound up and climbed down the podium, he would be drenched in sweat. The pure white jubba, which remained an integral part of his identity forever, stuck to his body that glistened in sweat and he stood tall like a true champion of the working class.

While being a member of the party’s Kollam district committee, I had the chance to have a lengthy interaction with VS in the presence of district secretary N Sreedharan. VS enquired about my personal matters and family details and listened to me attentively. Later, during my political life, I understood that’s the working style an excellent party organiser should adhere to.

Four decades ago, when I was elected to the party state committee, comrade VS was the state secretary. I had the opportunity to work alongside him in the party central committee as a beginner.

Later, when he became chief minister, I was part of the cabinet. And when he was the leader of Opposition, I functioned as the chief whip.

Those were occasions that allowed me to get a grasp of his leadership qualities.

Though he did not get formal college education, VS was self-taught, thanks to his reading. He harboured this trait of fighting tirelessly against things that he perceived as wrong and never bothered about the consequences of his actions.