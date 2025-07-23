Administrative reforms led by VS Achuthanandan leave lasting mark on Kerala governance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the most enduring legacies of VS was his leadership of the state’s fourth Administrative Reforms Commission. From September 2016 to January 2021, VS led the commission through extensive reviews that resulted in 14 reports focusing on transforming governance.

The ARC was set up to reimagine the functioning of government institutions and service delivery in tune with the evolving needs of citizens. Each of its 14 reports (one was its performance report) had detailed, actionable recommendations on vigilance, sustainable development, accountability, people-centric service delivery and the like.

Retired additional chief secretary Sheela Thomas, who served as member secretary in the ARC, said VS was actively involved in all 13 subject-specific reports. His imprint was particularly strong in the first report on vigilance reforms.

“He attended nearly 90% of the public hearings, where issues were discussed with people directly . Whenever concept notes were submitted to him, he would read them thoroughly, and suggest sharp corrections at times,” she said.

The ARC also placed strong emphasis on e-governance. It proposed merging Kerala State IT Mission and the Information Kerala Mission into a single body with technical leadership and performance-based staffing. Financial planning was another area of focus. The ARC pushed for outcome-based budgeting, social auditing and performance metrics.

In its report on people-centric service delivery, the ARC proposed integrating municipal and panchayat e-governance systems.

Its report on infrastructure called for better project management within the PWD, while its report on grievance redress advocated public hearings, stronger audit systems and effective quasi-judicial bodies.

As the whole state mourns the loss of VS, his contribution through the ARC remains a crucial part of his legacy.