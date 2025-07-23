AFA hints at possible Argentina match in Kerala before 2026 World Cup

KOCHI: The hopes of witnessing football legend Lionel Messi tying his boots for a match in Kerala have been rekindled, following a fresh assurance from the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

At an event held in Dubai on Tuesday, Leandro Petersen, Marketing Director of AFA, hinted that the Argentina national football team could play in Kerala ahead of the next FIFA World Cup.

“We are hopeful of playing in Kerala. Discussions are ongoing with ministers. It’s a matter of pride that our team has such a massive fan base in India. We would love to play in front of them. Talks are in progress with the government, and we hope to play in Kerala before the next World Cup,” he said.

The statement came during the official signing ceremony of a sponsorship agreement between AFA and LuLu Forex and LuLu Finserv, which are now regional sponsors of the Argentina national team in India.

His words have brought renewed excitement among Argentina fans in Kerala, who have long awaited a visit from the world champions. The government’s efforts to bring the team for two exhibition matches were first revealed in November 2024. At the time, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had stated that the matches would be held in October 2025. However, subsequent reports suggested that Argentina might travel to China instead, leading to confusion.

In response, the minister had reaffirmed in June that Argentina would indeed visit Kerala, reiterating the state’s commitment to host the team.

The newly signed partnership will see various entities under LuLu Financial Holdings, operating in 10 countries, become official AFA partners within their respective regions. In India, LuLu Forex and LuLu Finserv will jointly represent the brand as AFA’s official regional partners. The partnership runs through mid-2026, culminating with the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“For countless fans, the Argentine team represents more than football -- it symbolizes hope, resilience, and joy. This partnership is a celebration of that shared spirit,” said Adeeb Ahamed, Founder and Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings.