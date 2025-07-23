From hardliner to man of masses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the chequered course of V S Achuthanandan’s long and eventful political journey spanning almost nine decades, a particular short spell stands out: a sudden fall and re-emergence. Once branded as a ruthless leader and party disciplinarian, VS underwent a quiet yet thorough makeover — a deconstruction of sorts that eventually triggered the making of a mass leader.

The latter half of 1990s witnessed two variants of ‘vettinirathal’ in the CPM as well as the state’s social sphere — both spearheaded by VS. One was the almost brutal elimination of the powerful CITU lobby, and the other, an anti-reclamation stir against filling of paddy fields. Both instances bore the unmistakable prints of a seasoned hardliner. Yet, curiously, both episodes aptly capture Achuthanandan’s transformation into a mass leader.

Realising that he was losing his iron grip over the party, VS, then a septuagenarian, chose to re-invent and re-emerge as a true champion of the masses.

His interventions, as in Mathikettan, Plachimada, Endosulphan, paddy fields, free software movement, women safety issues and anti-corruption drives went a long way in shaping the mass leader in VS.

Once he zeroed in on the socio-political path to tread, VS knew exactly how to utilise it to his utmost advantage.

He was always at the forefront, when it came to championing causes of the marginalised; all the time, cheekily aware of how well the crowd-puller-hat sat on his head. His public speeches, delivered in typical VS fashion, were instant hits.

Blatantly engaging in theatrics, VS was famous for entertaining listeners with his dramatic intonation, interspersed with throwing of hands in the air, stressing on specific words, accompanied by a liberal peppering of humorous anecdotes, raising witty queries coupled with hilarious observations et al.