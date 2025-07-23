How EMS Library is paving way for a reading renaissance in Kochi

It is a quiet truth that where readers abound, books grow. First, in stacks. Then, shelves. Soon, a room full of shelves. Until one day, there’s enough to fill a library. That’s precisely how the EMS Library came to be.

It began in 1999 as a small initiative by the staff of the Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank (now Kerala Bank). “The idea was simple. To make books and reading accessible to all. To build a library. It was the first such endeavour of its kind by a cooperative bank in the state,” says Rajesh K D, who’s been the librarian since its formation.

A special space was made on the top floor of the bank’s branch in Mavelipuram, a serene residential neighbourhood in Kakkanad. That first year, the library had about 100 members and 5,000 books. “The idea caught on quickly enough,” Rajesh adds.