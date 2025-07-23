How EMS Library is paving way for a reading renaissance in Kochi

It is a quiet truth that where readers abound, books grow. First, in stacks. Then, shelves. Soon, a room full of shelves. Until one day, there’s enough to fill a library. That’s precisely how the EMS Library came to be.
It began in 1999 as a small initiative by the staff of the Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank (now Kerala Bank). “The idea was simple. To make books and reading accessible to all. To build a library. It was the first such endeavour of its kind by a cooperative bank in the state,” says Rajesh K D, who’s been the librarian since its formation.
A special space was made on the top floor of the bank’s branch in Mavelipuram, a serene residential neighbourhood in Kakkanad. That first year, the library had about 100 members and 5,000 books. “The idea caught on quickly enough,” Rajesh adds.
Indeed, it did. Shoba Philip, a long-time member, remembers her visits as nothing short of magical. “We lived about a kilometre away. Every Friday, we’d walk to the library to pick up a new set of books. Over time, it became a tradition,” she says.
Back then, Kakkanad, on the fringes of Kochi, lacked the amenities it has today. Reaching the city, where most cultural institutions were located, wasn’t always easy. “So, having a library in our ‘backyard’, where people could congregate to discuss books and more, in those days of no internet or social media, was a lifeline,” says Ebrahim R, another member.
Interestingly, Shoba’s partner is also a member. “He had a lifetime membership. We’d often recommend books to each other, swap titles, and talk about what we were reading,” she says.
By 2001, membership had grown tenfold, and the book count doubled. That year, the bank acquired 25 cents of land nearby to build a dedicated library. Spread over 13,500 sq ft, the new building came with state-of-the-art facilities and, much to the joy of the growing member base, a park where anyone could unwind.
Inside, the vibe remained just as warm. “All thanks to its team. They were warm, helpful and had this incredible knowledge of where every book is,” says Shoba. That warmth continues, as does the eight-member team, who now know most members’ reading tastes.
“Working here is a joy. It doesn’t feel like work at all,” says Shivan, a staff member for over two decades, while showing a new member around.
Today, the library has over 1 lakh books and more than 15,000 members.
“Of them, only around 8,000 are active,” Rajesh admits. Even so, it’s a significant number, especially considering the Ernakulam Public Library, with a century-and-a-half-long history and greater grants, serves roughly the same.
Part of this growth is thanks to the influx of young techies to the region, many of whom now visit with their families. “Family membership is a novelty of the EMS Library. Also, our most popular package,” Rajesh says.
There are also memberships for students, institutions and more. While the library’s core focus is general reading, it also has academic sections, reference materials, and rare books on Indian history, culture, and art.
The highlights are the private book collection of critic M Krishnan Nair, which includes over 8,000 books; the T J S George corner, stocked with journals from the veteran journalist; a financial literacy section and a special wing of books on Gandhi and EMS.
And, as a member of DELNET, the library also partners with national and international libraries to provide digital access to an even wider range of books.
Still, the two qualms that long-time members have are the unavailability of new books and the park staying shut. “There isn’t much new. But we still go, especially for my son, who loves the kids’ section,” says Ammu Charles, a member.
Even Rajesh admits purchases aren’t frequent. “It’s done once a year. But we remain responsive to member needs. And not just for books,” he says. Indeed, the library organises regular activities, especially for children.
As for the park, it remains shut due to high maintenance costs. “But reopening it, and adding a small cafe, would really boost the space,” Ammu notes. Several members, too, second the idea.
These two faults notwithstanding, the library remains a quiet lifeline, especially to this side of the city. Recently, Shoba returned after years away from Kochi. This time, her daughter skipped beside her. “We showed her around, told her how her father and I came here every week. She loved it. And so did we, all over again,” she says.
Now, Shoba hopes to rekindle that old routine and pass it on to the next generation.