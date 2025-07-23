Landslide at Kerala’s Veeramala Hill near Chervathur disrupts traffic on NH-66

KASARAGOD: A landslide occurred at Veeramala Hill near Chervathur in Kasaragod district on Wednesday morning, disrupting vehicular movement on National Highway 66. Fortunately, traffic was sparse at the time of the incident, but vehicles have since been diverted as a large volume of mud fell onto the highway.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, along with local residents, began clearing the debris. District Collector K. Inbasekar instructed the District Disaster Management Authority to take immediate action. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also deployed to the site. Hosdurg Tahsildar and revenue officials have reached the location, and earthmovers have been brought in to assist in clearing the highway.