Punnapra-Vayalar survivors remember revolt that shaped ‘a true communist’

ALAPPUZHA: Sitting in the living room of his small concrete house near Alappuzha railway station, 99-year-old A V Thampi is watching television visuals of people paying homage to V S Achuthanandan.

Having participated in the Punnapra-Vayalar peasant uprising in 1946, a frail-looking Thampi narrates his experience of lining up behind the communist stalwart who passed away on Monday.

“VS was in his early 20s when he took part in the revolt,” he says. “He organised coir workers and fishermen. He was tortured and thrown into prison. He became a popular leader after the party split in 1964. But even prior to that, he was loyal and a true communist,” says Thampi.

And it is not just Thampi. Most people in Punnapra, Vayalar, and nearby areas have stories to share about VS and the space he holds in their hearts.

Recounting the agitation that shaped the communist movement in Kerala, they say they have no idea how many were killed by the troops of Sir CP (Ramaswami Aiyar).

Chellappan, 98, who was in the Valiyaveedu camp during the revolt, says VS was a good orator and a crowd puller.

“Comrade T V Thomas led the revolt while Achuthanandan organised the people and labourers. He [VS] spoke about the significance of the protest. I was part of the coir factory workers unions from 1944. I felt I should also stand for the cause. It was a horrific situation. The labourers struggled a lot. We could only stand together and protest to protect our lives and rights. The government was also with the oppressors. The revolt helped in establishing democracy and ensuring the right to vote,” says Chellappan, who hails from Kalavoor.

Thampi was working in a coir factory, and later when the factory closed, he joined the fishermen community in Alappuzha Padinjaru (West). “My siblings and relatives were also part of the revolt. We were given training by former military officials. We never knew there would be killings and gunshots. Some were killed, others were jailed and a few escaped. VS was in the prison, later he was released from the jail,” Thampi adds.