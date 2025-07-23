Tears and tributes on VS’ final journey

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At every stop, the crowd swelled with people of all ages — from children to senior citizens — many holding red flags and flowers, chanting slogans, and raising their fists in a symbolic ‘red salute’ to the leader who stood firmly for the rights of the oppressed.

The procession carrying the mortal remains of V S Achuthanandan from the state capital to his hometown of Alappuzha on Tuesday saw thousands lining up on either side of the road.

Among them was N Selvaraj, 50, a Cherthala resident who reached Thiruvananthapuram early in the day. Standing at Palayam, he waited for hours to catch a final glimpse of VS.

“VS knows me personally. He even attended my wedding. Today, I feel like I’ve lost not just a comrade but a family member,” Selvaraj said, holding back tears.

In another touching scene at PMG Junction, Manjusha, 35, waited with her two-year-old son.

“I have deep respect for VS. He always stood by the poor and never hesitated to speak out—even against his own party. I wanted my son to be part of this moment,” she said.

Many braved health issues and age-related difficulties to pay their last respects. Suresh Kumar, 79, who left a private hospital to reach PMG Junction, said, “VS was a legend who stayed true to his ideology. He was bold enough to question even his comrades. That’s what made him a real leader.”