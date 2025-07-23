Tears and tributes on VS’ final journey
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At every stop, the crowd swelled with people of all ages — from children to senior citizens — many holding red flags and flowers, chanting slogans, and raising their fists in a symbolic ‘red salute’ to the leader who stood firmly for the rights of the oppressed.
The procession carrying the mortal remains of V S Achuthanandan from the state capital to his hometown of Alappuzha on Tuesday saw thousands lining up on either side of the road.
Among them was N Selvaraj, 50, a Cherthala resident who reached Thiruvananthapuram early in the day. Standing at Palayam, he waited for hours to catch a final glimpse of VS.
“VS knows me personally. He even attended my wedding. Today, I feel like I’ve lost not just a comrade but a family member,” Selvaraj said, holding back tears.
In another touching scene at PMG Junction, Manjusha, 35, waited with her two-year-old son.
“I have deep respect for VS. He always stood by the poor and never hesitated to speak out—even against his own party. I wanted my son to be part of this moment,” she said.
Many braved health issues and age-related difficulties to pay their last respects. Suresh Kumar, 79, who left a private hospital to reach PMG Junction, said, “VS was a legend who stayed true to his ideology. He was bold enough to question even his comrades. That’s what made him a real leader.”
At Plamood, two elderly residents of an old age home, Annamma and Raphael, stood with the help of walkers. “He spoke from his heart and stood for issues that mattered—from environmental protection to women’s rights. We’ve lost a true leader. The younger generation has much to learn from his life,” Raphael said.
The journey was slow and poignant, with each stop taking over half an hour as the public rushed to pay homage. Children, like Able, 10, and Sarah, 9, who had only seen VS in newspapers and on television, were visibly moved by the atmosphere.
“They don’t know who VS really was. But I’m sure they’ll remember this day—the chants, the emotions. One day, I will tell them about the great leaders we had,” said their father, Antony.
As the vehicle continued its journey to Alappuzha, wrapped in red flags and surrounded by slogans and salutes, it reflected the enduring mass appeal of a leader who remained deeply rooted in people’s struggles.
The scenes across the capital were a testament to the love and respect V S Achuthanandan commanded — in his political life and beyond.