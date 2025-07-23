VS returns to his birthplace as funeral procession reaches Punnapra

ALAPUZZHA: After over 22 hours on the road, the funeral procession of veteran leader V S Achuthanandan reached his birthplace, Punnapra, on Wednesday afternoon, marking an emotionally charged moment in the long farewell journey.

At 11 am, the bus carrying his mortal remains crossed Ambalappuzha and headed towards Vandanam. At 12.20 pm, the bus arrived at Velikkakathu, his house in Punnapra, where hundreds were waiting to offer their final respects.

A queue of mourners filed past his house for over two hours. Party leaders, members and the public raised slogans in tribute as the bus arrived, and the first public viewing is happening at the house. VS Achuthanandan‘s only surviving sibling, Azhikutty, is also at the ancestral home to bid him farewell.



Further public viewings are scheduled at the DC office and beach recreation ground in Alappuzha. However, the viewing time at the DC has been reduced to half an hour, due to the delay in the schedule.

The cremation will take place in the evening at Valiya Chudukad, bringing to a close a historic procession that has turned into a people’s tribute to one of Kerala’s most iconic political figures.