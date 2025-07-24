13 pets rescued after Wayanad landslide disaster find new homes outside Kerala

KALPETTA: Thirteen pets, orphaned after their owners died in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster, have found new homes and a new lease on life outside Kerala. The State Animal Husbandry Department, in collaboration with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, facilitated the adoption of these pets, which included nine cats, five kittens, and two dogs.

One cat and two kittens, rescued in critical condition, unfortunately died en route to their new homes. However, the remaining 13 pets are thriving outside Kerala, confirmed Dr Mini Aravindan, senior director (Veterinary Affairs) at PETA India.

“The pets rescued from the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster have been adopted in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. All the animals are doing well,” Dr Mini said.

The disaster claimed the lives of a staggering 2,775 animals in total, including 81 cows, 50 rabbits, 16 goats, five buffaloes, and 2,623 chickens. A total of 202 dairy farmers suffered significant losses.

Authorities said that dairy farmers themselves requested that livelihood restoration projects commence only after the rehabilitation homes being built in Elstone are completed.

243 injured pets given treatment