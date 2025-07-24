Kerala & domestic abuse deaths: First STOP telling her to ADJUST

Athulya and Vipanchika have become familiar names in Kerala now. Social media is flooded with outrage, sympathy, murder theories, and, of course, the question: “Why didn’t she walk out?”

On July 19, Athulya was found dead in her flat in Sharjah, which she shared with her husband, Satheesh. She was supposed to join her new job on that day.



A day before the alleged suicide, she had sent her friend videos of her husband physically abusing and threatening her. Some reports say she had earlier approached the Sharjah police with complaints of domestic violence.



Athulya’s parents allege she had been subjected to domestic violence since 2014, when she married Satheesh. Now, the Chavara police have registered a case against Satheesh under multiple sections.