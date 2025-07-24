VS always stood by common man: Mar Thoma Metropolitan

PATHANAMTHITTA : Mar Thoma Church supremo Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan has said former chief minister V S Achuthanandan’s life was defined by relentless commitment to justice and people’s struggles. He described VS as a leader who stood unwaveringly with the common man.

In a condolence message, he recalled how Achuthanandan rose from the agitations of Kuttanad’s agricultural workers and remained a powerful voice for the marginalised throughout his political career.

“Whether as chief minister or Leader of Opposition, he stood by the people at every turn,” the metropolitan said.

Highlighting that VS was the one who implemented Paddy, Wetland Conservation Act, he said VS did everything from his experiences.

“His life experience was his textbook, and his politics was rooted in lived realities. He strongly advocated for environmental protection, including protection of paddy fields. With his demise, Kerala has lost not just a leader, but the voice of the poor and the ordinary citizen,” he said.