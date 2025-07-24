Woman police officer in Kerala booked for embezzling over Rs 16 lakh from fine amounts

KOCHI: A woman police officer in Kerala has been suspended and booked for embezzling over Rs 16 lakh from the fines collected for motor vehicle offences by the traffic unit of Muvattupuzha station here between 2018-22, police said on Thursday.

The accused, a senior civil police officer (SCPO), has been booked for the offences of forgery, using a forged document as genuine, criminal breach of trust by a public servant and cheating under the IPC, according to the FIR registered on July 21.

She has also been booked for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A senior police officer of the district said that the accused, Shanti Krishnan, was working as an assistant station writer at Muvattupuzha police station when she allegedly carried out the embezzlement.

He said that the accused officer manipulated the entries made in the cash book of the station and the fine receipts, by changing the amounts collected, and pocketed the difference.