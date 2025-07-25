ADGP’s ‘tractor journey’: Police chief files report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar has filed a report on the controversial tractor journey of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar to the state government acknowledging that the officer has indeed made a lapse.

The journey of Ajith in a tractor at Sabarimala became controversial as the High Court had restricted tractors for moving goods alone on Pampa-Sannidhanam route. The act of the ADGP was in contravention to the High Court order.

The Police Chief had earlier sought an explanation from the officer to which he replied that he made use of the tractor after experiencing fatigue while walking uphill.

Ravada’s report said the officer’s argument was not justifiable. The report added that the ADGP was given a warning not to repeat such mistakes in the future.

The High Court had come down heavily on the officer and while considering the matter. It enquired why no case was registered against Ajith. The police had earlier filed a case against the driver of the tractor, but the FIR willfully omitted Ajith’s involvement.